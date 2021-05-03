Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 226,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of MRAM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 78,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,236. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $71,709.15. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 43,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 276,278 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.