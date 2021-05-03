EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,726,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,654,000 after buying an additional 200,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,474,000 after acquiring an additional 216,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 274,707 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,930,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 480,932 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,327,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $671,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,903. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

