Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXCOF opened at $8.75 on Friday. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacture of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

