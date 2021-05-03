Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to announce sales of $2.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $10.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $10.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $109.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $112.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

