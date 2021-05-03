Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Facebook in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $414.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.48 EPS.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Shares of FB opened at $325.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total value of $20,618,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock worth $473,752,646. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

