Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $368.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day moving average is $276.80. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock worth $473,752,646. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

