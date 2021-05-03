Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Truist

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Truist from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $368.87.

Shares of FB stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.80. Facebook has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 84,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,930,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Facebook by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $1,498,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

