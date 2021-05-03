Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Increased to C$550.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$651.67.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock traded up C$11.87 on Monday, reaching C$573.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,635. The firm has a market cap of C$14.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$552.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$475.76. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$319.37 and a 1 year high of C$580.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The company had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 49.0899976 EPS for the current year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

