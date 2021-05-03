Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$700.00 at National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$700.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $67.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FFH. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$662.50.

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$561.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$14.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$552.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$475.76. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$319.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$580.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 49.0899976 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total value of C$1,246,989.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,519,094.49.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

