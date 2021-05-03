Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Falcon Minerals stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,528. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $396.09 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

