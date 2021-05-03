Falconswap Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 31.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Falconswap has a market cap of $12.73 million and $477,982.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00073037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $503.02 or 0.00885879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,233.45 or 0.10977864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00100294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047059 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

