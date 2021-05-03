Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) versus Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Financial Contrast

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fastly and Splunk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million 33.23 -$51.55 million ($0.70) -91.24 Splunk $2.36 billion 8.78 -$336.67 million ($1.44) -87.79

Fastly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Splunk. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Splunk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Fastly has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Splunk has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and Splunk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -24.07% -14.37% -12.13% Splunk -34.77% -34.13% -11.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Splunk shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Fastly shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Splunk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fastly and Splunk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 4 6 3 0 1.92 Splunk 1 12 22 0 2.60

Fastly presently has a consensus price target of $78.69, indicating a potential upside of 23.21%. Splunk has a consensus price target of $205.26, indicating a potential upside of 62.37%. Given Splunk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Splunk is more favorable than Fastly.

Summary

Splunk beats Fastly on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It is a programmable platform designed for web and application delivery. The company offers [email protected]; developer hub that includes solution library patterns and recipes, API and language references, change logs, and Fastly Fiddle solutions; device detection and geolocation, edge dictionaries, edge access control lists, and edge authentication services; full site delivery services, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, real-time logging and stats, and cloud optimizer services; and streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, media shield, and origin connect. It also provides edge security solutions, such as DDoS protection, edge web application firewall (WAF), transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and compliance services; unified web application and API protection solutions that includes runtime self-application protection, advanced rate limiting, API protection, account takeover protection, bot management, and next generation WAF. In addition, the company offers edge applications, such as load balancers and image optimizers; video on demand; and managed edge delivery services. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial technology services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc. develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data. It also provides Splunk Enterprise Security that addresses security threats and information, and event management use cases; SignalFx, which provide real-time observability and troubleshooting for cloud infrastructure and applications; Splunk IT Service Intelligence that monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT and business services; Splunk Phantom that automates and orchestrates incident response workflows; VictorOps for collaboration and IT issue resolution; Splunk Data Stream Processor, which collects, process, and distribute data with real-time stream processing; and Splunk Data Fabric Search that enables highly complex and high-performance searches of massive datasets. In addition, the company provides Splunk App for Amazon Web Services that collects and analyzes data from amazon web services data sources; Cisco Firepower App for Splunk that Incorporates advanced visualizations and investigative capabilities for Cisco Firepower and Firepower Management Console; Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit, which Includes custom visualizations and guided workflows; Splunk Connected Experiences that provides access to data, alerts, and actions on mobile and connected devices; and Splunk apps and add-ons. Further, the company offers application programming interfaces and software development kits; and maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services, as well as operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

