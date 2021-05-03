Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. On average, analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FATE opened at $87.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.88.

Several research analysts have commented on FATE shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

In other news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 over the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

