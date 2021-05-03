FedNat (FNHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect FedNat to post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.89 million. On average, analysts expect FedNat to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FedNat alerts:

Shares of FNHC opened at $5.09 on Monday. FedNat has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $91.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FedNat in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.