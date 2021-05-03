FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded FIBRA Prologis from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS FBBPF opened at $2.00 on Thursday. FIBRA Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

