Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,847,500 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 4,113,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of FBASF opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

About Fibra UNO

Trust FIBRA UNO (ÂFibra UNOÂ) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO AdministraciÃ³n, SA de CV, (the ÂTrustorÂ) and Deutsche Bank MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, DivisiÃ³n Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (ÂDeutsche Bank MÃ©xicoÂ) as Trustee Institution.

