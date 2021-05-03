FibroGen (FGEN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) in the last few weeks:

4/13/2021 – FibroGen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $64.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – FibroGen was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/13/2021 – FibroGen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

4/13/2021 – FibroGen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – FibroGen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/7/2021 – FibroGen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $64.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – FibroGen was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating.

4/7/2021 – FibroGen was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.

4/7/2021 – FibroGen was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/31/2021 – FibroGen was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – FibroGen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $91.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – FibroGen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $22.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

Get FibroGen Inc alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 895.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.