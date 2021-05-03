FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $43.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FGEN. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FibroGen by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after buying an additional 2,143,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after acquiring an additional 364,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after acquiring an additional 90,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FibroGen by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after acquiring an additional 182,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 716,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,388. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. FibroGen has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

