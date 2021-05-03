Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNF. Truist increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FNF stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

