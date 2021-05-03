Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 1,464 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2,928.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after buying an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after buying an additional 1,183,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,546,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,972,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,873,000 after acquiring an additional 753,065 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HALO opened at $49.95 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HALO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,998.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,013 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,126. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

