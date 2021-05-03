Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,184,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

