Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 334 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 445.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $4,340,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. KeyCorp upped their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $140.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.38 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

