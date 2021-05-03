Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in FMC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 333,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $17,426,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in FMC by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $1,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $118.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

