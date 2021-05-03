Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 394.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 124.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 238.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $63.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

