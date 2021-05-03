Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Trustmark by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

