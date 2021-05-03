Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Finance of America Equity Capital stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Finance of America Equity Capital has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

About Finance of America Equity Capital

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC develops and operates an end-to-end loan lending and services platform. Its platform connects borrowers with investors. Its products include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels.

