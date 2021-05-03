Financial Comparison: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) versus American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Finance Trust pays out 85.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and American Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust N/A -197.41% -68.57% American Finance Trust -9.37% -1.72% -0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and American Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Finance Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.64%. American Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.88%. Given American Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and American Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $85.95 million 0.96 $4.08 million $3.83 1.58 American Finance Trust $299.74 million 3.63 $4.15 million $0.99 10.11

American Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Finance Trust beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

