Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys 11,000 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 83,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,288. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

