Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys 2,538 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,889,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 132.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

