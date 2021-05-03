Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.04. 189,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,605,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.96. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.