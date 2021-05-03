Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $6.16 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.1% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.72 on Monday, reaching $454.48. 7,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,632. The company has a market capitalization of $185.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

