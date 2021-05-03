Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Invests $238,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 399,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,191,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average is $123.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

