Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Makes New $391,000 Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 344,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,980.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,399 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. 23,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,083. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

