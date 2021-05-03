Fireball Hits One Day Volume of $226.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 73.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Fireball has a market cap of $136,864.88 and approximately $226.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball coin can currently be bought for about $6.82 or 0.00012294 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 108.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,059 coins. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.