First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Update

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the March 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 161.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

