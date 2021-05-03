First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) PT Raised to $21.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.60.

First Horizon stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $18.73.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,376 shares of company stock worth $8,764,446 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Horizon by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

