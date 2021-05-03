First Quadrant L P CA Boosts Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $54.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

