First Quadrant L P CA Buys 1,302 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after buying an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,784,000 after acquiring an additional 249,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.58 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $45.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

