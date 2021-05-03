First Quadrant L P CA Buys New Shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLF opened at $45.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

