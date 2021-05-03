First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Spok were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spok by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Spok by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Spok alerts:

SPOK opened at $10.27 on Monday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $198.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.48 million during the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.