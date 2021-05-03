First Quadrant L P CA Has $226,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 35.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.4% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Raymond James boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $506.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $515.03 and a 200 day moving average of $528.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $335.01 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

