First Quadrant L P CA Has $393,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

CFG opened at $46.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

