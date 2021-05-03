First Quadrant L P CA Invests $145,000 in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.09% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $172.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.73%.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

