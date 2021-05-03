First Solar (FSLR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – First Solar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

4/28/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

4/27/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

4/22/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

4/21/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

4/19/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

3/22/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/8/2021 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.77. 4,772,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,490. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Solar by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Solar by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $35,931,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

