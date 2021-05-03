First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $77.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in First Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in First Solar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in First Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in First Solar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.