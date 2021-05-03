First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,699 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,887 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after acquiring an additional 626,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after acquiring an additional 429,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after acquiring an additional 302,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 349,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 300,195 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.15 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.