First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 59,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $44.03 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90.

