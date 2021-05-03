First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FUNC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.33. 156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,088. First United has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

In other First United news, Director Patricia Milon bought 2,100 shares of First United stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at $59,415.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,528 shares of company stock valued at $49,335. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First United by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First United by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First United by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First United by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

