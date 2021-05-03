FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FirstService in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lowered FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$223.88.

TSE:FSV opened at C$199.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. FirstService has a 52-week low of C$106.90 and a 52-week high of C$219.97. The firm has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$195.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$182.99.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,261,000. Also, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,100.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

