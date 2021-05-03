Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 59,393 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $40,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PICK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,767,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

BATS PICK opened at $45.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $37.91.

